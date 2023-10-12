THE CLIMATE OF RESPIRATORY HEALTH IN THE UNITED STATES FROM YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST

Home Menu ↓
Your Local Epidemiologist

 

BayDog

4 hrs ago

I’d like to give a huge shout out to Costco, who now has the Novavax vaccine in stock in many of their pharmacies across the country. When I called their pharmacy yesterday, a live person answered their phone, and was happy to book a Novavax appointment for me even though I’m not a Costco member. I get jabbed this afternoon.

Compare this to the multiple phone calls I’ve made to Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens where customers get stuck in an “automated customer service maze from hell” and often can’t speak to a real person. The few times I was lucky enough to reach the pharmacist, they either had never heard of Novavax, confused it with Moderna, and had no idea whether their company would be receiving it. And www.vaccines.gov is not up to date – the place to get real-time info, unfortunately, remains Twitter, or X, or whatever it’s now called, where there’s currently a #Novavax frenzy.

I have heard (although this isn’t confirmed) that Rite Aid and CVS will eventually get Novavax, but it could take a week or two. Perhaps it’s Costco’s superior internal distribution system that allows it to distribute fresh salmon to stores across the nation that enables it to be first at distributing Novavax.

After this exceedingly pleasant experience, I am planning to reinstate my Costco membership (even though I still have a huge box of unused, tissue-thin toilet paper in the garage from the early days of lockdown).

Also, Novavax plans to release the results of their Hummingbird (kids) study on October 17.

