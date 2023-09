Hits: 0

PACIFIC RETAIL CAPITAL PARTNERS, THE CAPPELLI ORGANIZATION AND S.L. GREEN PRESENTED THE LARGEST PROPOSAL FOR DEVELOPMENT EVER IN WHITE PLAINS, OR FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY LAST NIGHT, PROPOSING 6 APARTMENT COMPLEXES FROM 9 TO 41 STORIES, NONE OF WHICH VIOLATE ANY HEIGHTS, BUT WILL ADD 3,200 RESIDENTIAL APARTMENTS.

RESIDENTS WOULD INCLUDE 12% AFFORDABLE HOUSING (384 OF 3,200 RESIDENTS) , MARK WEINGARTEN, OF DELBELLO-DONNELLEN WEIS & WIEDECKER, REPRESENTING THE PRCP GROUP.

AN OVERHEAD VIEW OF THE 11-ACRE PROJECT. MR. WEINGARTEN SAID THE PROJECT WOULD ENERGIZE THE STREETS, LONG A MAYOR ROACH OF WHITE PLAINS DREAM, WITH STREET WELCOMING RETAIL UP AND DOWN MAIN STREET AND MARTINE AVENUES, OPEN SPACE, A PERFORMANCE SQUARE AND A FOOD HALL, AND 7 RESTAURANTS, AS WELL AS UPSCALE RETAIL