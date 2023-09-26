NEW GALLERIA “CONCEPT PLAN” TO BE INTRODUCED TOMORROW WEDNESDAY NIGHT 6:30 IN SPECIAL MEETING

Hits: 14

CITY HALL ANNOUNCED A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE COMMON COUNCIL FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT 6:30 P.M where the new Galleria is scheduled to be unveiled. The notice was circulated at 5:30 p.m today. The highlight will be the long awaited “concept plan” for the reconstruction of the defunct Galleria pictured at lower right in the picture above taken last week by WPCNR.

Previously, a site plan for the vacant city block was featured on the website of the owners which was quickly removed when pointed out by the Westchester Business Journal.

As described at the time of the Business Journal article the project was going to feature 4 high rise buildings with mixed use retail at street level which will compliment the Gateway II apartments (upper left hand picture under construction, and upper right picture) and the Hamilton Green development of 4 other towers, plus first floor retail, replacing the White Plains Mall (lower left hand picture)

The city has been asking for compensation to be paid the city to allow the builders to use the city parking garage in any way they see fit in the “new concept” they will introduce tomorrow night.

Previously Governor Kathy Hochul signed a piece of legislation that cleared the way for the City of White Plains to sell the City parking garage (attached to the Galleria shell) without putting it out for public bidding.

The Galleria is currently owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Aareal Bank which announced a partnership with The Cappelli Organization and S.L. Green Corporation November 3, 2022, to redevelop the mall.

The Galleria was closed last spring.

The city has been awaiting a design since then.