MARTINE 1 (MARTINE AND BANK STREET NEW GALLERY OPENS IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

One Martine Gallery, a gateway to the vibrant world of contemporary art in our local community. Located at 1 Martine Avenue nestled in the heart of White Plains, NY, the gallery is a dynamic space where creativity knows no bounds. Our mission is to celebrate the diversity and innovation of local artisit while providing a platform for the exploration of contemporary art in all its forms. Here, you’ll discover an ever evolving collection that showcases the pulse of our community’s artistic expression.

We are proud to support a diverse group of emerging and established artists from the local and tribal-state area. We believe that art has the power to transcend boundaries and connect people from all walks of life. Our gallery is a place where you can experience the rich tapestry of artistic voices which make our community unique. More than just a space to view art; it’s become a hub for our community’s creative energy.

By visiting our gallery and collecting works from our artists, you’re not only enriching your life with beautiful and thought-provoking art, but you’re also contributing to the sustainability of our local art scene. Your support helps these talented artists continue to create and thrive.

The gallery is also available to host your next private event. Please contact us for more info at: info@onemartinegallery.com”