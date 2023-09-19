TOMORROW IN THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS

Hits: 16

WPCNR PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE DAY. September 19, 2023:

WPCNR walked Hamilton and Main Street on Sunday and got a feel for how the new “Gateway to White Plains,” the new “Tomorrow in White Plains” is going to look.

Above is the new Gateway II building (under construction, opening 2024) on the left, partnering with the existing “Gateway 1” building on the right, with the Opus Hotel and condos at Renaissance Square in the distance. (All Photos [C] 2023 by WPCNR CANON 100)

The Galleria II rising regal every week overlooks the Metro North Train Station”plaza”.

Amblin’ Down Hamilton.Facade of the ubiquitous new Gateway II already opulent, on walk towards the swiftly rising “Hamilton Green” (below) on the former site of the White Plains Mall

The first two apartment constructions of Hamilton Green, the mixed use park and multi use development has approximately 10 floors taking shape Sunday, possibly finished by 200, I estimate. It will offer 400 apartments, retail and a public park in its center.

\

4 MORE TOWERS TO COME? THE CLOSED GALLERIA ON MAIN STREET AWAITS ITS REBIRTH INTO POSSIBLE APARTMENTS AND MORE RETAIL ON MAIN STREET (with City Center tower at extreme left of picture) The city awaits a formal site plan presentation and is currently requesting payment for the rights to build on the city parking garage attached to the defunct site.

VIEW TO THE NEW MAIN STREET. MORE TO COME? GHOST MALL (THE GALLERIA, ON RIGHT WITH MORE TOWERS AND APARTMENTS, PERHAPS? A PLAN FOR THE OLD AMERICAN EXPRESS BUILDING IN FRONT OF THE OPUS AND RENAISSANCE SQUARE CONDOMINUMS AND IN CENTER THE CITY CENTER MALL AND APARTMENTS.

The downtown to come.