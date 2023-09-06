National Amusements Cinema at City Center to close October 29

Unfortunately, Showcase Cinema de Lux City Center will be closing its doors permanently at the close of business on Sunday, October 29.

It has been our pleasure to serve the White Plains community with great movie-going for many years. Based on a business decision, our last full day of cinema operations will be Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Showcase Cinema de Lux is committed to providing a superior movie-going experience and we hope to see you at our Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill and Showcase Cinema de Lux Cross County, both in Yonkers.

Thank you for your patronage.