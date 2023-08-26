THE FORCE OF INFECTION:THIS WEEK IN COVID OUTBREAKS

It finally got me! This week I’m recovering from Covid-19, after successfully avoiding it for years. Thankfully, my case was fairly mild and I’ve completed isolation, but some extra rest is still in order, so this week’s newsletter will be abbreviated.

Covid-19 activity continues to rise in the West and Northeastern regions according to data from Biobot, marking nine weeks of continuous increase. However, wastewater concentration in the Midwest appears to have peaked, and the South shows slight improvement. Hospitalization metrics are also still increasing across all regions of the country, though they remain below previous peaks.

I’m also closely following news of the concerning new variant, BA.2.86. I agree with my colleagues that this variant is one to watch because it has a large number of mutations and was detected simultaneously in multiple countries globally. Both of these suggest it could be capable of causing trouble. But for now, it constitutes a minority of circulating variants, so we have a few weeks before we’ll know more.

Also of concern, RSV activity is still increasing in Florida and Georgia, according to data from CDC. Other Southern states may also be beginning to pick up as well, but trends are not as clear. On a positive note, an RSV shot for infants is now available, and can help protect them from severe illness. Older adults have a new option as well. For more information, see the post I wrote with

recently.

Food recalls

The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:

Frozen corn and mixed vegetables from Food Lion and Kroger (more info)

Dehumidifiers, dozens of models sold by major retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart. The recalled units were manufactured between 2011 and 2014 (more info — check this list carefully, it’s extensive)

If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.

Stay safe out there. I’ll be back in your inbox next week with more news you can use.