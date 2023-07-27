SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS/TEENS 18 AND UNDER AT THE WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY

|
Summer Meals at the Library
Starting today through Friday, August 18th
, kids and teens ages 18 and under can get free, healthy meals at the Library. There is no need to sign up. Just show up! Meals are limited, while supplies last. Food must be eaten on-site when picked up.Monday through Friday
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
In the Gallery, Second Floor
This program is made possible by the White Plains City School District, local sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program, administered by NY State Dept. of Ed.