SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS/TEENS 18 AND UNDER AT THE WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY

Summer Meals at the Library today through Friday, August 18th, kids and teens ages 18 and under can get free, healthy meals at the Library. There is no need to sign up. Just show up! Meals are limited, while supplies last. Food must be eaten on-site when picked up.Monday through Friday

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

In the Gallery, Second Floor Starting, kids and teens ages 18 and under can get free, healthy meals at the Library. There is no need to sign up. Just show up! Meals are limited, while supplies last. Food must be eaten on-site when picked up. This program is made possible by the White Plains City School District, local sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program, administered by NY State Dept. of Ed.