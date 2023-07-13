MORE RAIN TO COME UPSTATE GOVERNOR HOCHUL WARNS

Hits: 16

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“Communities throughout New York were devastated by heavy rainfall and massive flooding this week and unfortunately, Mother Nature isn’t through with us yet. The National Weather Service has increased the risk for severe thunderstorms for today through tomorrow morning in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the North Country.

These storms bring the potential for damaging winds, downed trees, power outages, hail, and even tornadoes.

Even more concerning, the ground remains saturated so any additional rain could cause additional flooding. Our team continues to closely monitor the forecast and the State is fully prepared to support any of our local partners.

In the meantime, I’m asking New Yorkers in the impacted regions to stay vigilant and take common sense precautions: monitor your local forecasts, make sure you have supplies at home, and create a flood evacuation plan with your household. And remember, no matter where you are, never drive on flooded roads — the consequences could be deadly.”