APPELATE COURT RULES NY MUST REDRAW CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS AGAIN FOR THE 2024 ELECTIONS

WIVB TV BUFFALO LAST NIGHT REPORTED A MID-LEVEL STATE APPEALS COURT ON THURSDAY ORDERED NEW CONGRESSIONAL LINES BE DRAWN FOR NEW YORK FOR THE 2024 ELECTION

THE APPELLATE DIVISION OF THE STATE SUPREME COURT REVERSED A LOWER COURT AND DIRECTED AN INDEPENDENT STATE REDISTRICTING COMMISSION TO START WORK ON NEW PROPOSED STATE CONGRESSIONAL LINES.

THE PREVIOUS APPROVED 2022 DISTRICTS LET STAND BY THE NEW YORK STATE COURT OF APPEALS (UNDER CHIEF JUSTICE, JANET DIFIORI) RESULTED IN CREATING THE PRESENT REPUBLICAN MAJORITY IN CONGRESS. (THE NEW DISTRICTS IN 2022 COST THE DEMOCRATS 4 SEATS IN THE HOUSE).

WHAT KIND OF DISTRICTS WILL PEOPLE BE RUNNING IN 2024?

REPUBLICANS WHO BENEFITED FROM THE NEW 2022 DISTRICTS WILL APPEAL TO THE NY STATE COURT OF APPEALS.