THE AFTERMATH: GOVERNOR HOCHUL EXPLAINS WHAT IS NEXT.

Governor Hochul today in a statement at Grand Central Terminal this morning made this statement:

” So, what we’re going to continue doing is monitoring, making sure that people are aware of circumstances because the last thing we ever want to have, is a situation where people are stranded on a track.

What happened last Sunday, 300 individuals were on a train that had to be stopped because of the damage and the destruction that was wreaked upon the tracks. We had to work so hard to get those people to safety.

They all received an opportunity to get transportation back to their destination. It was hard for these individuals. It had to be a frightening circumstance, but they all endured, and we were there to help them. And I want to thank all the emergency crews, state, local and county, who are there to help rescue these individuals as well.

We are also making sure that going forward our citizens are aware that they will monitor their cell phone alerts.

They’ll pay attention to the weather alerts because I cannot stand here and say this will be the last time that we have in a weather event like we just went through.

As I walk the streets, the lower Hudson Valley, the streets of Orange County, all the way up to Ontario County, the devastation we saw because of unprecedented rain – nine inches in a matter of hours was extraordinary.

Thank God the storm moved on and I’ve spoke to the Governor of Vermont yesterday to offer our assistance because unfortunately, we are very skilled in having to deal with storms of this magnitude.”