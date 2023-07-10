THIS JUST IN: 10:30 P.M. EDT. ROAD CONDITIONS COMMUTER CONDITIONS. GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON THE RAIN EMERGENCY: ROAD CLOSURES, COMMUTER RAIL STATUS

Hits: 8

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON ONGOING STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL AND POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL FLOODING

Hudson Valley:

State Route 218 is closed in both directions between Storm King Highway and Town of Cornwall/Town of Highlands line, Town of Cornwall, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in both directions Between exits 14 and 18, Town of Highlands, Rockland County

State Route 32 is closed in both directions at Troutbrook Rd, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between NY 293 and Palisades Parkway Ramp, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between NY 9D and Annsville Circle, Cortlandt, Westchester County

U.S. 9W is closed in southbound directions north of NY 218 Exit, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions area of NY 293, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions at Old State Rd, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 32 is closed in both directions at Woodbury Rd, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in northbound directions at Bear Mountain Circle, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9 W is closed in both directions between Seven Lakes Drive and S Entrance Road, Stony Point, Rockland County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions at Mine Dock Rd, Highlands, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in southbound directions between U.S. 9W; U.S. 6; end route and Exit 15; Old Gate Hill Road; County Route 10, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in northbound directions south of Stoney Lonesome Rd, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 980U is closed in northbound and southbound directions between U.S. 9W and State Route 218, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 292 is closed in both directions between State Route 292; State Route 311; State Route 55, Patterson, Putnam County

State Route 17 is closed in eastbound directions on ramp to exit 130A, Woodbury, Orange County

State Route 132 is closed in both directions South of U.S. Route 6, Town of Yorktown, Westchester County

State Route 448 is closed in both directions east of North Broadway, Mount Pleasant, Westchester

Capital Region:

State Route 32 is closed in both directions between Tibbits Avenue and Bridge Avenue, Cohoes, Albany County

Central New York:

State Route 104 is closed in both directions Between Standpipe Rd. and Emery Rd., Mexico, Oswego County

U.S. 11 is closed in both directions between State Route 69 and Czebeniak at the Bridge over the Little Salmon River, Mexico, Oswego County

U.S. 69A is closed in northbound directions Between State Route 69 and U.S. 11, Parish, Oswego County

Metro-North Transit Service CONDITIONS:

MTA Metro-North Railroad today announced a partial restoration of train service on the Hudson Line beginning the morning of Tuesday, July 11. Hudson Line trains will operate between Grand Central Terminal and Peekskill at least once per hour.

Metro-North will continue to provide limited bus service for essential travelers between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie, with buses departing Croton-Harmon on a load-and-go basis. Buses will make stops at Croton-Harmon, Beacon and Poughkeepsie.

There is no substitute service provided at Manitou, Garrison, Cold Spring and New Hamburg.

Bus service on the Upper Harlem Line between Southeast and Wassaic will continue on Tuesday at least through mid-day, making all station stops.

The American Red Cross has established two shelters – one in Ontario County at the Canandaigua Town Hall (5440 Route 5 & 20 West, Canandaigua) and in Orange County at the Sacred Heart School (7 Cozzens Avenue, Highland Falls).

The majority of counties in the easternmost part of the state are under a Flood Watch through this evening as up to two more inches of rain are expected for areas in the Capital Region and the North Country. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Due to Significant Flooding and Transportation-Related Impacts From Heavy Rainfall; More than Eight Inches of Rain Fell in Parts of Mid-Hudson and More than Five Inches in the Finger Lakes Between Sunday and Monday

Road Closures Remain in Albany, Oswego, Orange, Putnam and Rockland Counties; Metro-North Services Remain Suspended for Upper Harlem Line, Hudson Line Trains to Operate Between Grand Central and Peekskill Beginning Tuesday Morning

Governor Hochul Spoke with White House, FEMA Leadership and U.S. Senators from New York on Potential for Federal Disaster Assistance

Additional 2-3 Inches of Rain Possible Tonight into Tomorrow Morning in the Capital Region and North Country; Flood Watches Remain in Effect for Entire Eastern Part of the State

Governor Hochul today provided an update to New Yorkers as heavy rainfall continues throughout the State and continues to impact widespread areas in the Mid-Hudson, Finger Lakes, Central New York and North County regions. On Sunday, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency in Orange and Ontario Counties as numerous road closures and reports of flooding were addressed by state and local responders.

Between Sunday and Monday, more than eight inches of rain was reported in parts of the Mid-Hudson Region (Orange County), and more than five inches of rain were reported in the Finger Lakes Region (Ontario County). As the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services field staff began damage assessments in Orange and Rockland Counties today, Governor spoke with federal officials from the White House, FEMA and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today regarding the ongoing emergency and the potential for federal assistance to help rebuild.

“While much of the storm has passed through New York, it’s critical to remain vigilant,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m so grateful to every first responder, state worker and local leader who has stepped up to care for their neighbors in the wake of unprecedented flooding. Moving forward, I’m committed to helping these communities recover and rebuild.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Our team continues to work around the clock to assist our local partners and assess damages in impacted counties. New Yorkers in the North Country will experience more rain tonight with potential for flooding. Stay alert and use extra caution if traveling tonight into tomorrow.”

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring and responding to weather conditions and has more than 3,470 supervisors and operators available statewide, including more than 545 in the Hudson Valley region. Staff are actively assessing damage and working to get state roads back open as quickly as possible.

To assist with operations, 36 staff from the Capital Region and the Mohawk Valley are being deployed to the Hudson Valley region as follows:

Capital Region – sending 19 operators and 4 supervisors to the Hudson Valley

Mohawk Valley – sending 11 operators and 2 supervisors to the Hudson Valley

The Department has deployed bridge inspection teams from Long Island, the Southern Tier and Hudson Valley to the Hudson Valley region and their work is ongoing.

The State Route 9W bridge over the Popolopen Creek in the Town Highlands, Orange County, is currently closed for repairs while state engineers develop a plan to repair the bridge and resume traffic as quickly as possible. The Department of Transportation also deployed damage assessment teams from the region and across the state to assess damages on both state and local roads, with information and data currently being assessed by the teams.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,427 large dump trucks

323 large loaders

79 tracked and wheeled excavators

84 chippers

19 graders

18 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

15 tree crew bucket trucks

Portions of the following State Routes are closed: