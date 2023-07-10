“INVEST FEST” TOMORROW 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M HARTSDALE RIDGE ROAD PARK

Hits: 15

WESTCHESTER COUNTY YOUTH BUREAU HOSTS ‘INVEST FEST’ 2023

The engaging event will host recreational and fun-filled learning activities for 200 youth that promote social, emotional, physical and educational well-being.

Tuesday, July 11

11a.m.-2p.m.

Ridge Road Park

287 Ridge Road

Hartsdale, NY 10530

(White Plains, NY) –

The Westchester County Youth Bureau will host its third ‘Invest Fest’ celebrating 30 years of positive youth development programming made possible through the County’s Invest in Kids funding. The event will be held in collaboration with over 20 youth serving agencies on July 11 from 11a.m.-2p.m. at the County’s Ridge Road Park in Hartsdale.

‘Invest Fest’ will feature 25 different “Invest Stations” run by Invest in Kids program staff. The stations will offer a variety of interactive experiences to keep the youth motivated and moving, ranging from charades, inflatable archery, giant jenga and selfie stations to mask making and fun trivia. There also will be an interactive hip-hop workshop by ‘Teens Under Construction.’

Youth Bureau Executive Director and ‘Invest Fest’ Creator Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said: “This year’s theme, ‘Invest in You,’ coincides with the positive youth development philosophy of creating safe, nurturing environments that encourage belongingness. Too often, geography and resources limit youths’ ability to network and learn from each other. With 22+ agencies volunteering their resources, youth will have the opportunity to network and experience camaraderie with their peers, while gaining exposure to existing youth services and natural supports in the County.”