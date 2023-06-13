COMPLETE COUNTY EXECUTIVE BRIEFING: REPORTS UP-TO-DATE NUMBERS OF MIGRANTS NOW — 263 IN 3 LOCATIONS IN COUNTY

Hits: 0

COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER ON THE MIGRANT SITUATION IN WESTCHESTER ON MONDAY (CLICK WHITE ARROW TO ROLL THE CLIP)

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. June 13, 2023:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Westchester up to the minute on the locations and number of adults and children housed in Westchester County at the close of his briefing Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, he said there are 3 locations where 191 Adult migrants and 72 of their children are now being housed, in the county for a total of 263 in Yonkers, White Plains and Ardsley.

There has been no progress yet on the federal government providing judges to expedite processing of amnesty requests or approving the migrants to work. The agencies supervising the motel locations in the three cities are being paid by New York City. Though, WPCNR notes the Department of Homeland Security has released $193 Million in migrant expense money for distribution shortly to state locations.

announced a series of summer events honoring veterans and celebrations recognizing contributions of nationalities to America in his briefing yesterday, and reported the Westchester housing of migrants currently.

