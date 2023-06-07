HOW TO SAVE A LIFE

Last Friday, my daughter and I celebrated the start of summer by beginning the weekend a bit early and heading for a swim. It was a boiling hot day and the pool was packed.

Within twenty minutes of our arrival, something startling happened.

I heard a long whistle blow and everyone in the pool froze.

Right away, a manager came sprinting across the pool deck. When I looked where he was headed, I saw a soaking wet lifeguard standing at the edge. Her hat was floating in the water and some piece of equipment, maybe a radio, was at the bottom of the pool. She had clearly jumped in to pull someone out, just days into the pool season.

Still, the moment reminded me of how unexpectedly we can find ourselves in an emergency.

Can you spot a swimmer in trouble? If someone collapsed or was bleeding heavily, would you know what to do?

Today, I’m including a series of videos that I first shared in January, following the shocking collapse of Damar Hamlin on the football field. I specifically chose these videos because they are only 2-5 minutes long, so you can get through the entire set on your coffee break. There are plenty of high-quality, longer tutorials on YouTube if you want a deeper dive. Either way, I hope you’ll find some time to review these important lessons.

(Also note that CPR and choking procedures are different for infants, so if you have babies in your life, please look up specific instructions for them!)

These videos are best as a refresher. If first aid skills are new to you, I recommend taking an in-person course. Most community centers offer classes for free or at a low cost. Don’t skimp on these valuable skills—they could make all the difference.

Recognizing drowning

CPR for adults and children + using an AED

Stop the bleed

Choking rescue