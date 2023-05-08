TONIGHT 8 PM COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER’S COMPLETE WEEKLY UPDATE IN PRIME TIME

Hits: 16

WPCNR is pleased to introduce the first prime time rebroadcast of the Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s Weekly Update. Tonight 8 PM. he gives insights into the recovered funds New York State has given back to the taxpayers and delivers the status of the New York State budget t. Click on the video “arrow” to see the complete telecast, including press questions. The Weekly Update be rebroadcast every week at 8 PM on WPCNR.COM as a public service. You always know you can see it on WPCNR.COM “Where the news that matters is!”