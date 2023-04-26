“AMERICAN DREAM” DENIED. MINORITIES CONTINUE TO FACE DISCRIMINATION IN MORTGAGE TERMS, HOMES SHOWN, ASSESSMENTS OF HOMES THEY OWN, ZONING. HOW THEY ARE PERCEIVED.

Hits: 12

The Westchester Human Rights Commission panel on Fair Housing Monday night opened eyes.

WPCNR REALITY REALITY. By John F. Bailey, April 26, 2023:

A panel of real estate experts delivered an assessment of discriminatory conditions minorities face today Monday night. In buying first homes, and second homes locally and nationwide the obstacles are deeprooted a discussion sponsored by the Westchester County Human Rights Commission at the County Center made painfully clear.

BRYAN GREENE, Vice President of Policy Advocacy of the National Association of Realtors, DEBRA S, COHEN, Civil Rights Attorney and Professor of Law, and GREGORY JOOST, Researcher, Author and Professor of Sociology gave a general overview of the high standards that minorities face in buying that first home, and second homes compared to white people.

What became clear through the hour before 35 persons was the lack of enforcement by government bureaucracies and lack of investigation studies by government agencies.

Local and state authorities are reluctant to investigate alleged discrimination. Ms. Cohen said the courts are an option, but the current political sensitivity and composition of courts make it difficult to produce verdicts that find discrimination is evident.

The panel brought out that banks and credit ratings services discriminate by preconceived attitudes reflecting century old derogatory conceptions of minority character. This centuries old perception of minorities results in a double standard, giving lower credit scores to minority applicants than they do to whites. The credit ratings are defended by banks saying they have formulas.

Even If a minority owner of a home in an area wants to sell their home, they face lower assessments because they are minority owners than if a white owner of the same house would for the same property, based on the neighborhood, Professor Cohen said.

Minority owners, who have purchased a first home face problems reselling a home they own, Professor Cohen related. She said minority owners have been known to make over their home interiors removing any objects, decorations, photographs of their minority family. White friends are recruited by minority owners to be in the home when it is shown.

The panel gave an overview of practices constricting minority home ownership, but stopped short of saying the practices were in Westchester County.