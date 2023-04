WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 PM EDT THE APRIL 14 REPORT WORLDCAST COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH 45. WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 9

THE WESTCHESTER HOUSING SQUEEZE ON THE YOUNG, THE OLD THE POOR. “HAS ANYONE GOT AN EXTRA $100,000 SO i CAN GET OUT OF THIS APARTMENT?” WHAT THE STATS DON’T TELL YOU!

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ORDERS UP MEDICAL ABORTION SUPPLIES FOR NEW YORKERS TO ANTICIPATE DEMAND

GUN BUYBACK IN PEEKSKILL NEXT SATURDAY. WESTCHESTER NEEDS MORE OF HIGHLY EFFECT COMMUNITY EFFORTS. ONLY THE SECOND IN 9 YEARS

GOVERNOR OUT MANEUVERS AMBITIOUS OPPOSITION IN THE NY SENATE

COVID ADMISSIONS AVERAGE OVER 50% OF WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER ADMISSIONS FIRST 2 WEEKS OF APRILĀ

INVENTORY BLUES, HOUSING SALES IN COUNTY STAGNATES. PRICES RISE MORGAGES OUT OF REACH FOR THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.

BACK TO OVER 1,000 CASES A MONTH. COUNTS UNDERCOUNT REAL GROWTH OF NEW COVID CASES

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS TONIGHT EVERY WEEK

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK FOR 22 YEARS

FIRST SHOW FEBRUARY 1, 2001