IT’S HOT CROSS BUNS TIME!

Hits: 13

Hits: 78

Hot out of the oven from The Kneaded Bread Port Chester NY USA–Chockful of raisins, a chewy subtle crumb, perfectly browned and the tasty sugary zestiest white frosting I remember.

When did they originate?

Saxons baked buns with crosses to pay respect to Eostre, the goddess of dawn.

The bun made appearances in Greek, Druid and Phoenician culture. Archaeologists found them in the ruins of Pompeii. The loaves, too, bore a cross.

In the 14th century, an Anglican monk baked buns and distributed them to poor on Good Friday. The cross on each bun honored the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Hot cross buns are a celebration of the end of Lent. The sweet buns were and still are a welcome treat after the 40 days of fasting.

The Hot Cross Bun has its legends, too:

They protect from evil spirits

Hang them from rafters on Good Friday and the legend says they stay fresh for next Good Friday

They strengthen friendships when you share them. (I let Brenda Starr have one.)

I also remember fondly that old Golden Record 45 from childhood, very scratchy, listening to the Hot Cross Buns song:

“Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns

One a penny

Two a penny

Hot cross buns

If you have no daughters give them to your sons

One a penny

Two a penny

Hot cross buns