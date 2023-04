Hits: 22

WHY WE FORGET ABOUT PAST CATASTROPHES : INDIFFERENCE BROUGHT ON BY MEDIA OVERCOVERAGE.

DAILY RATE OF INFECTIONS IN WESTCHESTER CREEPING UP OVER 1,700 BY END OF APRIL

PLUS VIDEO OF MAYOR TOM ROACH ON THE FINANCIAL STATE OF THE CITY AND COUNCILWOMAN JEN PUJA AND COUNCILMAN JOHN MARTIN ON PASSAGE OF THE NEW CELL TOWER ORDINANCE.