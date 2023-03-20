STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MEYER ON ALBANY





Dear Friends,



It was another busy week in Albany, with a snowstorm putting session on pause for a day, the One House Budget Resolutions being introduced and passed in each house of the Legislature, and several of my bills passing the Senate.



The Senate One House Budget Resolution represents the Senate’s priorities and policy positions. I am pleased with many aspects of our budget, including important measures for education. Read more about it below.



With the April 1 deadline approaching, negotiations continue between the Governor, Senate, and Assembly, and I remain hopeful that a final budget will be put forth with policies that are reflective of the needs of all New Yorkers, and those in District 37.



This Friday, I will co-host a Women’s History Month panel alongside Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, featuring three women writers from Westchester County. More details on this event and how to join are below. As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please email me at smayer@nysenate.gov or call (914) 934-5250. Warm regards, Shelley B. MayerState Senator37th DistrictLegislative Update



One House Budget Proposals In response to the Governor’s proposed budget, the Senate and the Assembly have each presented their own budget resolutions.



Education: Our resolution proposes historic investments in schools – including the full phase in of the Foundation Aid Formula. We propose to continue and increase our investment in full-day Pre-K for four- year-olds, to provide universal free breakfast and lunch for every eligible school in New York, and to increase investments in our 853, 4201, and Special Act schools to help put them on a sustainable path for the future. I am proud to be part of a Senate Majority that believes deeply in investing in our education system that serves the next generation and supports the diverse needs of our students.



Housing Compact:



The Senate resolution also responds to the Governor’s housing proposal by rejecting the mandatory housing growth targets and the overriding of local zoning while increasing the available incentives for smart growth and creating a land use advisory council to review municipal growth over the next three years.



The Senate also included language in support of the principles of placing reasonable limits on residential rent increases and ensuring tenants are not removed from their homes without “good cause,” as well as providing $250 million for a new Housing Access Voucher Program.



We are committed to addressing the affordable housing crisis in a way that honors the unique character and existing efforts of all of our communities. Our work is not complete.



The Governor’s office, the Senate, and Assembly will begin negotiations to craft our final enacted budget, due April 1st. I will continue to fight for the needs of Westchester residents and all New Yorkers, and I look forward to providing details about the final budget. Here’s a description of the NYS budget process which shows the stages of the process

