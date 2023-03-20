NEW! FIRST QUARTER WPCNR STATE OF LIFE SERIES ON WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD.

Hits: 19

WPCNR QUARTERLY NEWS & COMMENT. By John F. Bailey March 24, 2023:

It is the last week of the first quarter of 2023.

This week marks the beginning of a new series of that WPCNR hopes to continue at key intervals in the year ahead.

It used to be leaders used to do State of Everythings in a county, a city, a state, but these addresses are now sporadic at best and given to favored groups and not on a regular basis.

This is a unique opportunity for me to fill the breach this comprehensive lack information gap has left you the concerned, the bewildered, eager for information, what there is of it, what reality is, and what the future can bring.

I am writing this quickly to bring you a full week’s up date on where White Plains, Westchester, New York Stage, the Mid-Hudson Regions are in coping with their lives, expectations of government, things to watch for, situations to be alarmed about. You might call the States of Life series a reality report. You may not agree that what I write is true real or what, but my observations are put forth in your best interests to sort out your personal priorities always moving forward and elicit your own personal opinions which can be forwarded to wpcnr@aol.com.