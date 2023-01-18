NURSES HONORED BY COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER FOR SAVING STUDENT’S LIFE WITH APPLICATION OF NARCAN NASAL SPRAY. SEE COMPLETE CEREMONY AND NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW

Hits: 14

This is the complete, informative news conference held Tuesday at the County Office Building honoring 5 New Rochelle High School nurses who found a student they judged to be having trouble breathing and used a Narcan nasal spray to stop the seizure and save her life. Dr. Sherlita Amler, center and Dr. Brooke Balchan, Director of Nursing spoke about the dangers of fentanyl in street drugs and the importance of being trained to use the NARCAN treatment that saved the New Rochelle student. (Westchester County video)