COUNTY SALES TAX ON HEATING COSTS NOW IN EFFECT.

County remindS residents to check their bill for the suspension

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reminding residents to check their heating bill to ensure County sales tax collection on home energy costs from December 1-February 28 has been suspended from your bill. The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for residential heating purposes and covers homeowners as well as rental units.

The County is reminding residents to email the New York State Tax Department at: https://nystax.custhelp.com/app/ask or call the Department’s Sales Tax Information Center at 518-485-2889 with any issues on their bill.

Latimer said: “Westchester County Government is constantly looking to find ways to make the lives of residents a little easier. This winter, heating your home has cost you a little less and we want to make sure you are getting the full impact of this sales tax suspension. As we all face rising costs in our daily lives, this suspension of certain sales tax will add extra dollars to the wallets of those who call Westchester home.”

The County portion is 4% however, residents of Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers will see a reduction of 1.5% as these cities have their own sales tax.

Landlords and renters will be eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use. The initiative is administered by the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance; the vendors will not be assessing sales tax as directed by the State. The sales tax will automatically be taken off the bill.