THREAT AGAINST WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL UNFOUNDED SUPERINTENDENT REPORTS.

Dear WPCSD Community Members and Staff:



Wednesday evening, the district was notified of a possible/alleged threat made by a student against WPHS.



The reported threat was focused on an alleged/possible act of violence against the school community.



As soon as the report was received, an investigation was conducted jointly by the district and the White Plains Police Department in accordance with our standard safety and security procedures.



Fortunately, the alleged threat was subsequently deemed non-credible and there is no threat to our school population.



Please be aware that all comments that may suggest any possible threat to the safety and security of our school community will always be handled as a serious situation. Accordingly, any such statement comes with significant consequences, even if they are made jokingly and/or are deemed as not being credible.



The White Plains City School District holds the safety and security of all students and staff as our highest priority and recognizes the need to be transparent regarding incidents that may impact our school community.



We will always act in a manner that maintains a safe and secure environment for our students and staff both inside and out of our buildings.



We are appreciative for the swift action of the WPPD and the proactive vigilance of our school community members. As always, every member of our school community is encouraged to report any potential concern to the WPPD and/or school administration immediately.



Finally, the WPPD will be present in and around the district today (Friday) to further reduce any possible concerns. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.



Respectfully, Joseph L. Ricca, Ed.D.Superintendent of Schools