STATE SENATE CANDIDATE FOR DISTRICT 40 WESTCHESTER CRITICIZES REDUCED OVERTIME THRESHOLD BILL–SAYS WILL HURT NY FARMS IN FACE OF INFLATION, INCREASED COSTS.

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Gina Arena Campaign. September 7, 2022:

STATEMENT FROM GINA ARENA, CANDIDATE FOR STATE SENATE DISTRICT 40

On the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendation to reduce the overtime threshold

“A board of unelected bureaucrats in Albany intentionally hurt our farms by pushing forward with this unaffordable mandate.

When I think of New York’s agriculture industry, I think of our local farms here in Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland. Fresh food – right here in the Hudson Valley. But the reduction of the overtime threshold will undoubtedly devastate these local farms.

Our New York Family Farmers are just barely holding on during a time of surging inflation and a broken supply chain. The last thing Albany should be doing is economically harming our food producers more.

Peter Harckham and Governor Kathy Hochul must immediately step in and stop this bad policy from moving forward. If they cared about our family farmers, they would.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: DISTRICT 40 COVERS Westchester & the Hudson Valley. New York’s 40th District includes the towns of Beekman, Pawling and the village of Pawling in Dutchess County, the towns of Carmel, Patterson and Southeast, and the village of Brewster in Putnam County, and the city of Peekskill, the towns of Cortlandt, Lewisboro, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers and Yorktown, the town/village of Mount Kisco, and the villages of Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Croton-on-Hudson, Pleasantville and Sleepy Hollow