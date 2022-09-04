3RD WEEK: NO RISE IN COVID INFECTION PACE. FIRST THREE WEEKS EVEN OR REDUCED PACE SINCE FEBRUARY. HEADED FOR A 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF KEEPING COVID SPREAD DOWN.

Hits: 43

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Department of Health Covid and Monkeypox trackers. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 4, 2022:

August 28 to September 2 is the third three weeks since February 6-12 (1,208 new covid infections), February 13-19 (886 new), February 20-26( 492 new covid cases),when the county has had three reduced or even numbers of infections consecutively.

The first three weeks in a row that infections were reduced since February were Aug. 1-6 (2,062), Aug 7-13(1,664), and Aug 14-20 (1,299).

Westchester went up 1 to 1,300 new infections the week of Aug 21-28, virtually even, virtually even for four consecutive weeks.

From Last Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2, there were 1,105 persons testing positive for covid.

Depending on Saturday testing results (due out this afternoon), Westchester may finish the 6 days with 1,291 cases or lower which would be lower than the week of August 21 to 27 that saw 1,300 cases in the county.

Significantly this is the third consecutive week new infections of covid have been even in this case, not spreading higher.

For the record, Westchester is infecting at 185 new covid cases a day the first 6 days of the week before Labor Day Weekend, a 1 infected person from 2 weeks ago infecting 1 other person over the two weeks from August 21. This is the infection rate that keeps the number of cases from expanding, and diminishing the exponential spread of the disease.

WESTCHESTER IS CARDED AT MONKEYPOX CASES AT 81. NYC MONKEYPOX CASES,3,001