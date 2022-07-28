MEANWHILE, IN ALBANY, NY USA: ASSEMBLYMAN ABINANTI REPORTS ON SUMMER SESSION

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. By Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, 92nd Assembly District. July 28, 2022:



After the disastrous rulings of the United States Supreme Court in June overturning the 50-year-old landmark Roe v.Wade decision and then striking down parts of New York’s “concealed carry” gun law, we in the New York Legislature met in Special Session – four weeks after the conclusion of our regular session – to protect New Yorkers.



First, we gave first passage to the proposed “Equality Amendment” to the New York Constitution to protect the right to abortion and prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability and sex,



Second we passed a new law strengthening the standards for

“concealed carry” of handguns.Equality Amendment



In response to the truly reactionary decision by the United States Supreme Court in overturning Roe v.Wade, we in the Legislature passed the Equality Amendment to the New York State Constitution that would give Constitutional protection for the right to an abortion and against discrimination based on disability and sex.





To become effective, this Amendment must be passed again next year by the Legislature and then by a majority of New York voters in a general election.



Here is the language that we passed.§ 11. a. No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof. No person shall, because of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed [ or ] , religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination in [ his or her ] their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state , pursuant to law.