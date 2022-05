Hits: 16

BULLETIN 5-13-22 6:20 P.M. EDT

THE NEW YORK STATE COVID TRACKER REPORTED WESTCHESTER COUNTY HAD 857 PERSONS TESTING POSSITIVE THURSDAY IN THE COUNTY OF 8,973 TESTED, A POSITIVITY RATE OF 8.7%

FOR THE 5 DAYS SO FAR THIS WEEK THE COUNTY HAS FOUND 2,793 NEW POSITIVES, A RATE OF 558 NEW POSITIVES A DAY.

SHOULD THE 560 POSITIVES A DAY RATE CONTINUE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WESTCHESTER WILL GENERATE JUST SHY OF 4,000 NEW POSITIVES FOR THE WEEK, EXCEEDING THE 3,120 LAST WEEK.