WESTCHESTER AIRPORT MASTER PLAN PLANNING GETTING UNDERWAY WITH “ON THE HORIZON”

Hits: 22

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. May 5, 2022:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reintroducing a community engagement program, On the Horizon, to hear from the public on the future of Westchester County Airport.

In February 2020, Latimer first launched the Program to support the Master Plan Supplement for Westchester County Airport.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold for more than two years, Latimer is once again opening up a County-wide discussion to listen to the concerns of residents, community organizations, the business community, environmental activists and more. Together, Latimer is hoping to create a new vision for Westchester County Airport.

Latimer said: “Westchester County Airport is just one project that unfortunately came to a screeching halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but my administration is committed to completing a thorough evaluation of airport operations and its impacts, and a robust community engagement program.

“Whether you use the Airport to fly with your family to Florida, to pick up your parents who are visiting for the winter, or you use the Airport for business travel, we need to hear from you. Our goal is to engage everyone the Airport touches – our homeowners, business community, environmental groups, community organizations and more – a balance I am confident we can achieve. We look forward to having the public be an integral part of this process moving forward, and together, we will ensure the Airport evolves as a valuable, transportation resource.”

The Master Plan Supplement Community Engagement Program, called On the Horizon, includes a series of public events such as town halls. The Master Plan Supplement will focus on analysis of the Airport with respect to the physical condition of the Airport property, buildings and infrastructure, additional analysis of noise and environmental impacts and the local and regional economic impact of the airport. This analysis will be used to develop a vision for the Airport in the future.

The On the Horizon Town Halls on Westchester County Airport are as follows:

Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

78 N. Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603

Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Manhattanville College

2900 Purchase St, Purchase, NY 10577

Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

Mercy College

555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Director of Economic Development Bridget Gibbons said: “The Airport plays a significant role in the economic development of the County. This Master Plan Supplement and the feedback from the business community will be vital in shaping a vibrant economic landscape in Westchester County in the years to come.”

Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Peter McCartt said: “Westchester County understands the importance of protecting the environmental resources surrounding the Airport. We look forward to developing a deeper understanding on how to continue balancing Airport operations and environmental concerns in the future through the Master Plan Supplement and Community Engagement Program.”