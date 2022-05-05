BRINGING BROADWAY BACK TO WESTCHESTER COUNTY WHERE IT BELONGS

Hits: 26

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET DEBUTING AT CHAPPAQUA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER THIS WEEK AT THE NEW WESTCHESTER THEATRE Video Courtesy, The Westchester Theatre

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. By John F. Bailey. May 5, 2022:

Bill Stutler’s Westchester Theatre is opening Million Dollar Quartet this week at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on the Reader’s Digest former headquarters campus.

The ovations for the Gershwin Entertainment production preparing to take Tony Award winning and nominated Quartet have filled the classic CPAC. Following Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins of Quartet through May 22 is is the musical comedy, Menopause The Musical behind the footlights June 16 through 25.

They are the first two productions in the debut effort Mr. Stutler, former empressario for 46 years of the Westchester Broadway Theatre is undertaking to bring back Equity productions of outstanding Broadway classics, new Broadway hits and one-night superstands back to the discerning Westchester County theatre crowd

WPCNR caught up with Mr. Stutler by the virtual “Stage Door” of Zoom today to discuss this effort its promise of the future to be. Here is my interview with Bill,from this afternoon.