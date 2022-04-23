FORMER NASSAU COUNTY LONG ISLAND COUNTY EXECUTIVE & WIFE GIVEN 12 YEARS, & 15 MONTHS FOR CONVICTIONS ON BRIBERY KICKBACKS AND CONSPIRACY TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE RESPECTIVELY.

Hits: 74

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation. April 23, 2022:

Friday, at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Edward Mangano, the former Nassau County Executive, and his wife Linda Mangano were sentenced by United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack to 12 years, and 15 months’, imprisonment, respectively, following their convictions after a seven-week trial.

Edward Mangano was convicted of multiple counts of accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official government action, and for conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano was also convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in connection with her employment by Long Island restaurateur Harendra Singh. Edward Mangano was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, FBI, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the sentences.

“Edward Mangano, as County Executive, gave Nassau residents widespread corruption and dishonesty instead of truth and integrity. Linda Mangano took affirmative steps to mislead a federal investigation to keep her husband in power and to maintain their way of life,” U.S. Attorney Peace stated. “Today’s sentence should send a strong, unambiguous message to any public official willing to place their personal interest above the public’s, and to those inner circle members who corruptly attempt to protect them from prosecution: my Office will employ all resources at its disposal to investigate, prosecute, and convict you in order to restore the public’s faith in our elected officials.”

Mr. Peace thanked the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation for their work on the case.

The evidence at trial established that between January 2010 and February 2015, Edward Mangano engaged in schemes to solicit and receive bribes and kickbacks from Singh. In return for the cash and personal benefits he received, Mangano, who served as Nassau County Executive from January 2010 to December 2017, performed official actions to benefit Singh in connection with his businesses.

The Town of Oyster Bay (TOB) Loan Scheme

Several weeks after Edward Mangano took office as Nassau County Executive in January 2010, he urged TOB Supervisor to help Singh obtain financing in order to make required capital improvements at TOB Beach and The Woodlands at the TOB golf course, by authorizing the TOB to indirectly guarantee four bank loans totaling approximately $20 million.

Mangano used his official position to ensure that the TOB backed the loans.

In April 2010, Singh hired Linda Mangano for a sham job as the purported Director of Marketing for Singh’s businesses. Shortly thereafter, the TOB indirectly guaranteed the first of four personal loans to Singh related to the beach and the golf course.

Singh paid for five vacations, hardwood flooring, a custom-made office chair, a massage chair and a watch for the Manganos, as well as over $450,000 in total for Linda Mangano’s no-show job.

Obstruction of Justice

Edward and Linda Mangano conspired to obstruct a federal grand jury investigation when they schemed with Singh to fabricate examples of work never performed by Linda Mangano at the Water’s Edge, in an attempt to thwart a grand jury investigation. On May 20, 2015 and May 22, 2015, Linda Mangano made false statements to the FBI and federal prosecutors about the work she claimed to have performed for Singh.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Catherine M. Mirabile, Christopher Caffarone and former Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz are in charge of the prosecution. Assistant United States Attorney Madeline O’Connor is responsible for the forfeiture of assets.

The Defendants :

EDWARD MANGANO

Age: 60

Bethpage, New York

LINDA MANGANO

Age: 59

Bethpage, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 16-CR-540 (S-2) (JMA)