BULLETIN: APPELLATE COURT, 4TH DEPARTMENT RENDERS SPLIT DECISION ON REDISTRICTING MAPS.

RULES CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS BREAK STATE LAW. STATE REDISTRICTING “CONSTITUTIONAL” GOVERNOR WILL APPEAL TO COURT OF APPEALS. STAY EXTENDED.

WPCNR BULLETIN: WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From the New York State Appellate Division, 4th Department. April 22, 2022:

Late yesterday the State Appellate Division, Fourth Department in Rochester in a 14-page decision decided by a 3-2 decision, that the State Senate and Assembly redrawn maps were constitutional and could be used in the Democratic and Republican primaries June 28.

The court found the congressional districts involving U.S. Senator Districts and U.S. Congressional Districts to be “gerrymandered,” had told the Legislature a new map had to be drawn up by April 30, one week from Saturday and submitted to the Supreme Court for review.

It is not clear whether this decision would, based on Governor Hochul’s filing an appeal to the Court of Appeals, would result in the Court reviewing the Appellate decision prior to the 30th date.