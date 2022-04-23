Members Reception: TODAY , April 23, 3-6pm You can join Arts Westchester at the Reception!



Exhibition on View: Now – July 3, 2022:



What is the “truth”? And is there one truth, or many? Who “owns” history? Does it belong to the writers and those written about, or do we all hold a share of it as a collective? ArtsWestchester explores these questions in Who Writes History?



An exhibition that focuses on a more inclusive recounting of the past and present. Participating artists explore how images and language (together and independently) shape our collective memory and mainstream narratives. Co-curated by Randy Williams and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.