WP POLICE WARM OF DISTRACTION “LARCENIES” ON CENTRAL AVENUE

Hits: 44

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the White Plains Department of Public Safety. March 31, 2022:



Several distraction type larcenies have recently been reported in neighboring jurisdictions along Central Avenue. Perpetrators are targeting female motorists. Acting as “good Samaritans” they are alerting victims to possible problems with their cars such as a missing lug nut or low tire pressure. As they “assist” the victim with the issue that they themselves created, accomplices are removing valuables from the interior of the car. If you are approached by anyone regarding the safety of your vehicle, mind this information, safeguard your valuables and notify police if you feel there is something amiss.