Hits: 18

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Astorino for Governor Campaign. March 31, 2022:

New York gubernatorial candidate and two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino Wednesday challenged Governor Kathy Hochul to join him in pledging to protect the integrity of girls’ and women’s organized sports in New York State from “a runaway wokeism that is making a mockery of female sports competitions.”

ASTORINO ON WHY WOMEN’S SPORTS NEED TO BE PROTECTED FROM LOSING ROSTER SPOTS AND UNEQUAL COMPETITION FROM TRANSGENDER COMPETITORS