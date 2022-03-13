WESTCHESTER LOWERS NEW COVID INFECTIONS 10TH WEEK IN A ROW. NYC NEW CASES OF COVID INCREASE A THIRD EACH DAY AFTER SCHOOLS UNMASKED. COINCIDENCE? OR TREND?

Hits: 50

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey. March 13, 2022:

Westchester County continued to keep coronavirus cases stubbornly dropping last week for the 10th consecutive week with high vaccination rates of Westchester responsible for Westchester flattening 26,002 new infections in one week the week after Christmas to 582 new cases of covid the week of March 6 through March 12.

As the WPCNR COVID LOG below shows, Westchester slowed new infections of covid from 754 last week to 582 for the week with cases moving up the last three days of the week.

The WPCNR DAILY COVID NOTEBOOK (BELOW) boils down the covid containment pace: Last week the county slowed to 83 new persons testing positive for covid each day, with an average 4,794 persons testing each of the 7 days. Total tests administered was 33,562 with 583 new persons testing positive, a 2% infection rate.

Two weeks ago, 754 persons tested positive. By Saturday, two weeks later (the incubation period for the coronavirus and its varieants to infect others), the 754 cases dating back to Sunday February 27, spread the disease to 582 other persons. By dividing last week cases 582 by 754 new cases total two weeks ago, we find each new infection two weeks ago to 7 persons.

Now last week was a key week: masks came off in the schools in the county. So far we do not see the results of infections from the unmasking relief.

New York City which unmasked its school students across the five boroughs, showed a 418 new case surge in new cases Friday, lifting new infections to 1,087, when all five boroughs had average about 600 new cases a day for about two weeks straight.

On Saturday, that trend continued in all 5 boroughs with NYC : 693 new cases up from 418 the previous day. Is this a possible indication of unmasking in the city schools sharply increasing new infections in the schools (within two days!), perhaps not but it goes against what has happened in New York City for two weeks and now infections have gone up by 1/3 each day apparently.

School populations in Westchester should be wary.