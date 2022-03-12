A QUIET WEEK IN NEW COVID INFECTIONS

Hits: 30

WESTCHESTER THROUGH 5 DAYS 78 NEW INFECTIONS A DAY. New York City Averages 592 a day through 5 days.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the NYS Covid Tracker. March 12, 2022:

Westchester County, with the largest population in the 7-county Mid-Hudson Region, reported just below half of all counties in the region the first five days of this week, averaging 78 new persons testing positive for the virus. On Thursday, Westchester reported 106 persons testing positive of 6,974 tested.

This afternoon Friday positives will be reported and Westchester looks on track, barring sudden doubling of cases to be under last week’s positive cases of 504 in a week where cases were expected to go up possibly due to the return to schools and vacations last week.

The entire Mid-Hudson region reported 215 new positives in 17,314 tests, a percentage of 1% (under the level of infection where the disease expands its potential to spread more cases. The average infection rate was 1.56%.

Westchester reported 106 cases Thursday, Orange County 31, Ulster, 26, Rockland 21, Dutchess, 14, Sullivan 8, Putnam 9.

New York City all 5 boroughs has been reporting under 1,000 new cases all week, averaging 592 new cases per day. On Thursday New York City, all five boroughs, reported 669 new positives compared to the 9 surrounding counties (7 Mid-Hudson counties, Nassau and Suffolk counties) total positives of 415.