WPCNR CORONA VIRUS LOGBOOK. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey. March 11, 2022:

New persons testing positive for coronavirus returned to lower rate the first four days of this week in Westchester County.

Cases spread at the rate of an average 72 new cases per day. If that pace continues the last three days of this week, new persons contracting the disease would decline to 504 for the week from the 704 last week.