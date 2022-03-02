Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah Newsletter

Hits: 31
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Mount Vernon Man Sentenced for Violent Sexual Assault The incident took place in a secluded area in Mount Vernon.Hasarn Myke used a knife to remove the victim’s clothing, sexually assaulted her & stabbed her in the face. He then forced her to walk naked at knifepoint toward his home. Read more »
Westchester Launches Opioid Response & Overdose Prevention Initiative (ORI)ORI was formed in response to a rise in overdoses & overdose deaths.The Initiative, launched with key stakeholders & law enforcement throughout Westchester County, will prevent overdose deaths, help people struggling with addiction & target those who perpetuate the opioid crisis. Read more »
Somers Resident Guilty in Fatal Drunk Driving CrashThe wrong-way, head-on collision killed an Ardsley man & teenager.Before the fatal collision, Jaime Paucar crashed into one vehicle & fled the scene. He then used the exit ramp to enter I-287 & sideswiped three additional vehicles before the final crash. Read more »
WCDAO, Moms Demand Action Host Gun Safety Forum The joint training session was part of the DA’s Safe Storage Program.The “Be SMART” training educated Westchester County parents & caretakers on safe firearms storage practices & ways to curb gun violence, prevent shootings by children & reduce the number of child gun deaths. Read more »
Family Arraigned in COVID Fraud Nursing Home Case The investigation was handled in collaboration with the NYS Department of Health.A mother, who is a nurse, & her two daughters were each charged for providing fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards to maintain & obtain employment at a Croton-on-Hudson nursing home. Read more »
ADA Laura Murphy Receives Prestigious Morgenthau Award Murphy received the award from the District Attorneys Association of New York.Murphy was recognized for her professional accomplishments & exemplifying honesty, integrity & commitment to the fair & ethical administration of justice during her 34-year career with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Read more »