GEDNEY ASSOCIATION (SOUTHEND STAKEHOLDER) ARTICULATES VISION FOR WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Comprehensive Plan Process Recommendations:



Reestablish Committee Structure used in 1998 Update;Committees of a minimum of 8-10 persons focusing on a specific area;Committees shall report to a Management Committee;Management Committee shall summarize recommendations flowing from each Committee and report to Common Council;Initiate a Moratorium on any rezonings until completion of Plan update.



Gedney Farms Vision Statement





Pertaining to Gedney Farms:



Preservation of low-density single-family zoning;Preservation of historic character of Gedney Farms;Encourage Open Space Preservation;Protection of Area Watercourses and Wetlands resources;Preserve natural areas that provide flood protection;Reduce cut-through traffic;Preserve R-30 single family zoning on golf course properties;Consider and manage flood risk; analyze properties at risk such as former FASNY property and other areas such as Gedney Park Drive.



Pertaining to South End of City:Protect low-density single-family zoning;Prohibit cut-through traffic on local streets;Prohibit multi-family apartments on existing low-density office parks;Limit retail to community related needs and limit to existing local retail centers;Maintain requisite fire and police services and consider future needs.



Pertaining to City-Wide Issues:



Protect the delicate balance between Downtown and surrounding single-family neighborhoods;Consider impacts and limits on City Infrastructure (i.e. schools, sewers, roads, traffic congestion, fire & police services and parks and recreation services;Return to lower height restrictions of residential and office properties in Downtown zoning;Limit multi-family housing to Downtown;Assess the decreasing role of retail facilities Downtown;An Open Space Plan should be a key component of a revised Master Plan;Examine the decline and changes of the office market downtown.