WESTCHESTER COVID CONTAINMENT CONTINUES

WPCNR COVID MONITOR. From the NYS Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey. February 28, 2022:

The only good news I have for you this morning is that Westchester County continues to walk back covid numbers to the under 100 per day level seen in mid-July, eight months ago.

Through 6 days, Sunday February 20 through Friday February 25, Westchester was reported by the state as finding 542 new persons coming down with Covid for the week, 90 per day, with 70 persons testing positive Friday. The Saturday figures completing the week should be out this afternoon.

Across the 7-County Mid Hudson region including Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Rockland, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties, approximately 1,363 persons were founded to be tested positive. Nassau and Suffolk Counties continued to average over 100 cases per day.

In comparison with New York City 5 boroughs, the 9 Counties surrounding New York City reported 362 new cases of covid, compared to New York boroughs total of 681.

Now the New York metropolitan area returns to normal at the conclusion of the winter school vacation, and resumption of socializing and 4 full weeks of school in March.

Below are the totals for Friday as well as the 15 most covid active areas in Westchester County as of Thursday.

