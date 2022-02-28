FLASH! MASKING ON BUSES IN SCHOOLS “OPTIONAL” WEDNESDAY IN WHITE PLAINS.

Hits: 20

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. February 28, 2022:

As a brief update, we are told to expect detailed guidance from the NYS Department of Health pertaining to COVID-19 mitigation and health/safety requirements within the next 48 hours or so.

While we know that masking in schools (and on district transportation) will become optional on Wednesday, there are still outstanding questions pertaining to the other mitigation strategies that run concurrently with masking.

It is our understanding that these items will be addressed in the forthcoming guidance update. Once we receive this information, we will be sure to share the same with you.

Additionally, our Reopening Committee will meet this Wednesday to review all recommended changes from the NYSDoH. As always, we will share the recording of this next meeting with our community.

Throughout the pandemic, the WPCSD has worked hard to support all members of our community. We will continue our support efforts moving into the future. We recognize and respect that every member of our community is unique and that feelings and comfort levels with regard to the pandemic differ.

We recognize, and respect, that members of our community will choose to employ personal mitigation strategies, such as masking, into the future.

We as a community will respect all decisions and support all members of the community, masked, or not. We must also make certain that this level of community respect is mirrored in our school environments. Regardless of each individual’s decision to wear a mask, or not, all must be respected.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and flexibility as we begin to navigate this next phase of the pandemic.