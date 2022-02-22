MARCH INTO SPRING MARCH 1-31 IN DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS NY USA! 25% OFF SPECIALS AT BEAUTY, MAKEOVER, GAME CHANGERS ALL AROUND THE TOWN TO CREATE A BRAND NEW YOU!

Hits: 11
March 1-31: MARCH Into Self Care
The White Plains BID is finishing off their Winter Outlook series with MARCH into Self Care, a mélange of hair, skin and massage treatments created to fight the winter blues! From March 1 to March 31, salons, barber shops, and spas are offering 25% discounts on select services to help you focus on you!
|Authentic Hair Studio
198 Martine Avenue, (914) 761-6712
25% off any service
|Avenue Salon and Suites
140 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 682-4727
25% off Keratin Treatments
|Elements Massage
One North Broadway, (914) 479-5072
25% off of any massage or enhancement based on our walk-in rate
|Farida Skin Care Studio
445 Hamilton Ave Suite 100 Studio 9, (845) 553-4455 25% off massages
|Gentleman’s Barber Spa
270A Main Street, (914) 390-9222
25% off all spa services
|Maria Hair Therapy
173 East Post Road, (914) 761-2100
25% off a bundle:
1) Color + Gloss + blow-dry by a Junior stylist
2) M/5 hair care kit
3) Hair Transformation with Maria Shkreli includes:
Color, hair cut, hair eduction with kit and chakra reading
|Salon Maffei
182 East Post Road, (914) 428-3555
25% off single service haircut/style and/or single process hair color (cannot be combined with multiple services)
|Signature Acupuncture Studio
277 Martine Avenue, (914) 222-5644
1) Initial Consultation + Medical Acupuncture
($150, regular price $200)
Intake Assessment
• Examination
• Acupuncture
• Recommended Treatment Plan
• 80 minutes
2) Microcurrent Mini Facial + Zen
Acupuncture Treatment
($150, regular price $200)
Herbal Toner & Hydrating Sheet Mask
• Microcurrent to reduce wrinkles
• Red Light LED to boost collagen
• Relaxing zen mini acupuncture treatment
• 50 minutes
3) Microcurrent Mini Facial with Red Light Therapy
($90, regular price $160)
Herbal Toner & Hydrating Sheet Mask
• Microcurrent to reduce wrinkles
• Red Light LED to boost collagen
• 30 minutes
|Skin Care by Krystal
445 Hamilton Avenue, Studio 100, Suite 23, (201) 815-0637
25% off of all services, weekdays only
25% off the purchase of 3 or more products
Not valid for purchases made online, at location only, shipping unavailable
|Ojas Nail Studio
445 Hamilton Ave Suite 100 Studio 25, (787) 529-2419 25% off any service
|Image Oasis Medical Spa
110 Mamaroneck Avenue Suite 2, (914) 559-2722 25% off microneedling treatments