A GREAT WEEK IN COVID: NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID BELOW 1,000 FOR IN WESTCHESTER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MID-SEPTEMBER.

From Sept. 19, 2021 to Sept. 25. Westchester Monday through Friday had 119, 145, 154, 154, 157, 129 and 115 persons test Positive for a total of 973. Last week Westchester recorded 886 Cases.

The 886 cases were lower since that week in September when Westchester infections were averaging 139 new cases. This week February 13 to February 20, the county averaged 126 new cases a day.

THE WPCNR COVID LOGBOOK: SHOWS WESTCHESTER TAKING PRECAUTIONS AND WITH VACCINATIONS, MASKS AND STRATEGIC RESPONSIBLE SOCIALIZING CUT THE COVID SPREAD FROM 1,803 THE FIRST WEEK TO 1,208 THE SECOND WEEK TO BELOW 1,000 IN WEEK THREE TO 886.

WPCNR COVID MONITOR. From the New York Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey. February 22, 2022:

WESTCHESTERITES DID A GREAT JOB LAST WEEK IN TAKING CARE OF THEMSELVES AND OTHERS.

WESTCHESTER FROM SUNDAY THE 13TH THROUGH SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20 SAW 886 PERSONS TEST POSITIVE WITH NEW CASES OF COVID .

THAT IS AN AVERAGE OF 126 NEW CASES A DAY. THE TOTAL OF 886 CASES IS THE LOWEST NUMBER OF NEW CASES SINCE THE TOTAL OF 973 CASES THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 19-25 BEFORE THE FOURTH WAVE OF COVID BEGAN IN THE FIRST 3 WEEKS OF DECEMBER.

LAST WEEK MARKED THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF CONSISTENT DECLINES IN NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE DESPITE THIS REPORTER’S FEARS OF A POST SUPERBOWL SPREAD.

THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY SAW WESTCHESTER REPORT 1,803 NEW CASES; THE SECOND, 1,208. THIS WEEK THREE OF FEBRUARY DECLINED TO 886, UNDER 1,000 CASES WEEK FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE NOVEMBER 7 TO 13 WHEN THE COUNTY RECORDED 751 CASES

LOOKING AT THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY COVID TRACKER, IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS THROUGH FEBRUARY 17, THE MOST CASES ARE IN THE LARGEST CITIES, YONKERS 399 31 NEW CASES A DAY THE LAST TWO WEEKS, NEW ROCHELLE 216, 21 NEW CASES DAILY AND WHITE PLAINS, 160, 13 NEW CASES DAILY

ACCORDING TO THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY TRACKER , THE AREAS OF THE COUNTY FINISHING THE 10 HEAVIEST NEW CASE AREAS ARE MT. VERNON, 136, 11 CASES A DAY; THEN CONCERN HAS TO BE ABOUT THE SPREAD IN THE NORTHERN PART OF THE COUNTY, YORKTOWN HAD 153 ACTIVE CASES, SPREADING AT 17 NEW CASES A DAY. CORTLANDT, 119 CASES, 8 NEW CASES A DAY; THE TARRYTOWNS, 96 CASES, 4 NEW CASES DAILY; HARRISON 96, 5 NEW CASES DAILY MT. PLEASANT 93 CASES, SPREADING AT 3 NEW CASES A DAY AND THE RYES 85 ACTIVE CASES, 85, 7 NEW CASES A DAY.

TODAY THOSE NUMBERS (ALWAYS FLUCTUATING DAY BY DAY) WERE LOWER. HERE IS HOW THEY LOOKED TODAY THROUGH FEBRUARY 21, CITY BY CITY, TOWN BY TOWN:

Though active cases have dropped the last 4 days, it should be noted that Yorktown, Cortlandt, MOUNT PLEASANT, NORTH AND NEW CASTLE, SLEEPY HOLLOW AND TARRYTOWN AND THE CITIES ARE AREAS WITH WORRISOME NUMBER OF NEW DAILY CASES ( SECOND FIGURE IN THE WPCNR, COVIDSTOPPERS NOTEBOOK. LOOKING AT THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY SATURDAY FIGURES, THE COUNTY HAD JUST 58 NEW CASES SATURDAY; THE MID-HUDSON REGION HAD JUST 174 AND NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES WERE DOWN SUBSTANTIALLY.

WESTCHESTER, THE 6 OTHER MID-HUDSON REGION COUNTIES AND NASSAU AND SUFFOLK HAD 69% OF THE NUMBER CASES OF ALL OF NEW YORK CITY (not accounting for 70% of all of New York City cases)

SO COVID IS STILL OUT THERE. TESTING FIGURES WERE DOWN THE LAST WEEK. AND THIS WEEK IS A SCHOOL VACATION WEEK AND MARCH BRINGS FOLLOWED BY MARCH MADNESS, PARADES AND SCHOOLS BACK FOR 4 WEEKS OF 5-DAY SCHOOL WEEKS.