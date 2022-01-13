GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON COVID YESTERDAY

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS COMBATING COVID-19

97,135 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours    

166 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases still remain high and we are nowhere near the end of the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said.  “Let’s not undo all of the hard work we’ve put in to get to this point.  Please make sure to get your second dose and booster shot. Parents and guardians, the best way to protect our children is to get them vaccinated and boosted, once they’re eligible. And let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread: Wear a non-cloth mask and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 338,280
  • Total Positive – 58,770
  • Percent Positive – 17.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 12,671 (+131)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 2,007
  • Patients in ICU – 1593 (-4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 830 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 247,354 (+1,687)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 166
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,955

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,698

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,611,241
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 97,135
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 636,628
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionSunday, January 9, 2022Monday, January 10, 2022Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Capital Region242.13252.44246.12
Central New York288.05288.27280.62
Finger Lakes207.03211.27209.46
Long Island402.63394.70372.58
Mid-Hudson359.58349.94332.27
Mohawk Valley210.47212.06209.62
New York City487.21482.20462.65
North Country182.90190.16193.84
Southern Tier201.07204.01210.55
Western New York251.29250.77254.98
Statewide381.66378.30364.35

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Sunday, January 9, 2022Monday, January 10, 2022Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Capital Region19.53%19.48%19.30%
Central New York21.97%22.01%21.51%
Finger Lakes19.94%19.94%19.72%
Long Island25.58%25.14%24.33%
Mid-Hudson22.59%21.96%21.09%
Mohawk Valley17.64%17.53%17.63%
New York City20.63%20.15%19.38%
North Country17.26%17.62%17.49%
Southern Tier15.44%15.29%14.94%
Western New York22.36%22.71%22.77%
Statewide21.30%20.91%20.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Sunday, January 9, 2022Monday, January 10, 2022Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Bronx24.00%22.96%21.81%
Kings19.24%18.64%17.80%
New York16.25%16.20%15.73%
Queens23.41%22.99%22.34%
Richmond22.44%21.74%20.56%

Yesterday, 58,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,298,809. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany48,640575
Allegany7,50247
Broome38,090364
Cattaraugus12,613157
Cayuga13,218161
Chautauqua19,761199
Chemung17,405294
Chenango7,53457
Clinton11,909138
Columbia8,156203
Cortland8,373111
Delaware6,32460
Dutchess55,009654
Erie177,3322,708
Essex4,37058
Franklin7,28582
Fulton10,112119
Genesee11,532122
Greene7,134148
Hamilton7245
Herkimer11,449169
Jefferson15,433210
Lewis5,27955
Livingston9,594131
Madison10,412113
Monroe131,2091,518
Montgomery9,671121
Nassau361,4263,987
Niagara40,675527
NYC2,005,10431,183
Oneida44,484421
Onondaga87,3071,343
Ontario16,175211
Orange92,4871,182
Orleans7,262103
Oswego20,002211
Otsego7,812176
Putnam20,671232
Rensselaer25,358336
Rockland80,9911,020
Saratoga37,305471
Schenectady26,871297
Schoharie3,92655
Schuyler2,78756
Seneca4,54875
St. Lawrence16,724170
Steuben16,123174
Suffolk383,8163,942
Sullivan15,355282
Tioga8,727124
Tompkins13,721219
Ulster26,093374
Warren10,883154
Washington9,677129
Wayne13,919137
Westchester222,7322,474
Wyoming7,08188
Yates2,69738

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region39930777%9223%
Central New York30222474%7826%
Finger Lakes71143862%27338%
Long Island2,2541,40362%85138%
Mid-Hudson1,37590666%46934%
Mohawk Valley15810868%5032%
New York City6,5233,36252%3,16148%
North Country1036462%3938%
Southern Tier21412157%9343%
Western New York63241566%21734%
Statewide12,6717,34858%5,32342%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 166 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,955. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Bronx20
Cayuga1
Clinton1
Dutchess3
Erie7
Essex1
Franklin1
Fulton1
Herkimer1
Kings31
Manhattan14
Monroe3
Nassau8
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Ontario1
Orange4
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens22
Rensselaer1
Richmond5
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady2
Schoharie1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben2
Suffolk17
Warren1
Westchester5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 21,484 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,375 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region948,374937863,595782
Central New York633,685415584,950377
Finger Lakes845,808823780,357730
Long Island2,115,1703,4901,864,4502,541
Mid-Hudson1,654,6522,5131,441,5231,920
Mohawk Valley319,154265295,144241
New York City7,752,19111,3076,772,1379,356
North Country296,679302267,550187
Southern Tier430,558446392,868333
Western New York933,656986851,790908
Statewide15,929,92721,48414,114,36417,375
Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region392,0453,87424,698
Central New York248,9602,54916,965
Finger Lakes397,7653,59026,731
Long Island764,4828,80556,954
Mid-Hudson617,3147,06644,863
Mohawk Valley135,1091,1298,080
New York City1,905,81219,544135,207
North Country116,2041,4248,070
Southern Tier182,3491,74412,567
Western New York436,8354,13825,041
Statewide5,196,87553,863359,176

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

As of 1/11HospitalNursing HomeACFLHCSAHospiceCHHATotal
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated5,8231.13%2,4771.64%3341.08%8,1072.87%901.47%1391.04%16,9701.70%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated2,3150.45%520.03%110.04%3,1211.10%801.31%1160.86%5,6950.57%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated1,3820.27%6570.44%800.26%7,7982.76%80.13%670.50%9,9921.00%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose1130.02%1,5151.00%5121.66%2,4890.88%110.18%40.03%4,6440.46%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,6334,70193721,51518932637,301
Total ACTIVE employees reported 1/11/22505,748146,08429,986261,4485,92313,097962,286
Grand Total515,381150,78530,923282,9636,11213,423999,587

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 1/11/22. The denominators are active employees reported for 1/11/22 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.

