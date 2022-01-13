GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON COVID YESTERDAY

Hits: 15

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS COMBATING COVID-19

97,135 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

166 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases still remain high and we are nowhere near the end of the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s not undo all of the hard work we’ve put in to get to this point. Please make sure to get your second dose and booster shot. Parents and guardians, the best way to protect our children is to get them vaccinated and boosted, once they’re eligible. And let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread: Wear a non-cloth mask and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 338,280

– 338,280 Total Positive – 58,770

– 58,770 Percent Positive – 17.37%

– 17.37% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.22%

– 20.22% Patient Hospitalization – 12,671 (+131)

– 12,671 (+131) Patients Newly Admitted – 2,007

– 2,007 Patients in ICU – 1593 (-4)

– 1593 (-4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 830 (-1)

– 830 (-1) Total Discharges – 247,354 (+1,687)

– 247,354 (+1,687) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 166

– 166 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,955



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 49,955 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,698



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,611,241

– 34,611,241 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 97,135

– 97,135 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 636,628

– 636,628 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.9%

– 89.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older w ith completed vaccine series – 81.0%

– 81.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.9%

– 78.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.5%

– 70.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.6%

– 85.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, January 9, 2022 Monday, January 10, 2022 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Capital Region 242.13 252.44 246.12 Central New York 288.05 288.27 280.62 Finger Lakes 207.03 211.27 209.46 Long Island 402.63 394.70 372.58 Mid-Hudson 359.58 349.94 332.27 Mohawk Valley 210.47 212.06 209.62 New York City 487.21 482.20 462.65 North Country 182.90 190.16 193.84 Southern Tier 201.07 204.01 210.55 Western New York 251.29 250.77 254.98 Statewide 381.66 378.30 364.35

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, January 9, 2022 Monday, January 10, 2022 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Capital Region 19.53% 19.48% 19.30% Central New York 21.97% 22.01% 21.51% Finger Lakes 19.94% 19.94% 19.72% Long Island 25.58% 25.14% 24.33% Mid-Hudson 22.59% 21.96% 21.09% Mohawk Valley 17.64% 17.53% 17.63% New York City 20.63% 20.15% 19.38% North Country 17.26% 17.62% 17.49% Southern Tier 15.44% 15.29% 14.94% Western New York 22.36% 22.71% 22.77% Statewide 21.30% 20.91% 20.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, January 9, 2022 Monday, January 10, 2022 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Bronx 24.00% 22.96% 21.81% Kings 19.24% 18.64% 17.80% New York 16.25% 16.20% 15.73% Queens 23.41% 22.99% 22.34% Richmond 22.44% 21.74% 20.56%

Yesterday, 58,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,298,809. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 48,640 575 Allegany 7,502 47 Broome 38,090 364 Cattaraugus 12,613 157 Cayuga 13,218 161 Chautauqua 19,761 199 Chemung 17,405 294 Chenango 7,534 57 Clinton 11,909 138 Columbia 8,156 203 Cortland 8,373 111 Delaware 6,324 60 Dutchess 55,009 654 Erie 177,332 2,708 Essex 4,370 58 Franklin 7,285 82 Fulton 10,112 119 Genesee 11,532 122 Greene 7,134 148 Hamilton 724 5 Herkimer 11,449 169 Jefferson 15,433 210 Lewis 5,279 55 Livingston 9,594 131 Madison 10,412 113 Monroe 131,209 1,518 Montgomery 9,671 121 Nassau 361,426 3,987 Niagara 40,675 527 NYC 2,005,104 31,183 Oneida 44,484 421 Onondaga 87,307 1,343 Ontario 16,175 211 Orange 92,487 1,182 Orleans 7,262 103 Oswego 20,002 211 Otsego 7,812 176 Putnam 20,671 232 Rensselaer 25,358 336 Rockland 80,991 1,020 Saratoga 37,305 471 Schenectady 26,871 297 Schoharie 3,926 55 Schuyler 2,787 56 Seneca 4,548 75 St. Lawrence 16,724 170 Steuben 16,123 174 Suffolk 383,816 3,942 Sullivan 15,355 282 Tioga 8,727 124 Tompkins 13,721 219 Ulster 26,093 374 Warren 10,883 154 Washington 9,677 129 Wayne 13,919 137 Westchester 222,732 2,474 Wyoming 7,081 88 Yates 2,697 38

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 399 307 77% 92 23% Central New York 302 224 74% 78 26% Finger Lakes 711 438 62% 273 38% Long Island 2,254 1,403 62% 851 38% Mid-Hudson 1,375 906 66% 469 34% Mohawk Valley 158 108 68% 50 32% New York City 6,523 3,362 52% 3,161 48% North Country 103 64 62% 39 38% Southern Tier 214 121 57% 93 43% Western New York 632 415 66% 217 34% Statewide 12,671 7,348 58% 5,323 42%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 166 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,955. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 20 Cayuga 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 7 Essex 1 Franklin 1 Fulton 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 31 Manhattan 14 Monroe 3 Nassau 8 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orange 4 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 22 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 5 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 2 Schoharie 1 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 17 Warren 1 Westchester 5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 21,484 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,375 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 948,374 937 863,595 782 Central New York 633,685 415 584,950 377 Finger Lakes 845,808 823 780,357 730 Long Island 2,115,170 3,490 1,864,450 2,541 Mid-Hudson 1,654,652 2,513 1,441,523 1,920 Mohawk Valley 319,154 265 295,144 241 New York City 7,752,191 11,307 6,772,137 9,356 North Country 296,679 302 267,550 187 Southern Tier 430,558 446 392,868 333 Western New York 933,656 986 851,790 908 Statewide 15,929,927 21,484 14,114,364 17,375

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 392,045 3,874 24,698 Central New York 248,960 2,549 16,965 Finger Lakes 397,765 3,590 26,731 Long Island 764,482 8,805 56,954 Mid-Hudson 617,314 7,066 44,863 Mohawk Valley 135,109 1,129 8,080 New York City 1,905,812 19,544 135,207 North Country 116,204 1,424 8,070 Southern Tier 182,349 1,744 12,567 Western New York 436,835 4,138 25,041 Statewide 5,196,875 53,863 359,176

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

As of 1/11 Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 5,823 1.13% 2,477 1.64% 334 1.08% 8,107 2.87% 90 1.47% 139 1.04% 16,970 1.70% Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 2,315 0.45% 52 0.03% 11 0.04% 3,121 1.10% 80 1.31% 116 0.86% 5,695 0.57% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 1,382 0.27% 657 0.44% 80 0.26% 7,798 2.76% 8 0.13% 67 0.50% 9,992 1.00% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 113 0.02% 1,515 1.00% 512 1.66% 2,489 0.88% 11 0.18% 4 0.03% 4,644 0.46% Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 9,633 4,701 937 21,515 189 326 37,301 Total ACTIVE employees reported 1/11/22 505,748 146,084 29,986 261,448 5,923 13,097 962,286 Grand Total 515,381 150,785 30,923 282,963 6,112 13,423 999,587

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 1/11/22. The denominators are active employees reported for 1/11/22 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.