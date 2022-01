Hits: 11

SCOOP THE NEWSDUCK COVERS NEW YEARS EVE, ANALYZES COVID EFFECT





BLACK ICE TAKES OUT HUNDREDS OF MOTORISTS–WEATHER CENTRAL NEVER SAW IT COMING

MEALS ON WHEELS NEEDS VOLUNTEERS — PLEASE HELP TO DELIVER THE MEALS TO 75 WHITE PLAINS RESIDENTS

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER IS SWORN IN FOR SECOND TERM

JOHN BAILEY ON WHAT’S COMING IN THE NEXT WEEKS IF INFECTIONS CONTINUE ON PRESENT PACE

PLUS COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER’S MOST INTENSE COVID BRIEFING EVER

SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA ON HOW SCHOOLS ARE COMING BACK FROM HOLIDAY VACATION