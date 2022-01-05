PLEASE HELP? WHITE PLAINS MEALS ON WHEELS NEEDS VOLUNTEERS URGENTLY. CALL 914-946-6878 FOR DETAILS TODAY.

Hits: 7

Meals on Wheels of White Plains volunteers deliver fresh meals to 75 of our neighbors who are unable to shop and cook for themselves. Just as important, they also bring a smile and check on their well-being.

We are currently delivering meals on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:00-1:00, and all the deliveries are to residents of White Plains.

Prior to the pandemic, our volunteers delivered meals in teams of two, but due to covid most of our current volunteers are willing to make deliveries on their own, and all volunteers use their own cars.

A few volunteers deliver with members of their own households, which makes it easier. Some apartment buildings require climbing stairs. Masks are required for all deliveries and we provide hand sanitizer.

If you are interested in learning more about Meals on Wheels of White Plains, please email info@mowwp.org or call our office at 946-6878.