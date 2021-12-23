WESTCHESTER COVID POSITIVES TUESDAY, 1,755. POSITIVE RATE: 12.6%. SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF FORECAST.

Hits: 17

New cases of covid multiply exceeding expected spread rates.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. December 23, 2021:

Westchester continues to spread covid significantly more than all the Mid-Hudson region counties.

This evening the New York State Covid Workbook logged Westchester County with 1,755 new residents testing postive for covid of 13,949 tested an all time high infection rate of 12.6% tested. Two weeks ago there were 366 new positive cases of persons in Westcherster testing positive for Covid.

Tuesday’s 1,755 positive cases means 366 persons diagnosed with covid December 7 have infected 1,755 ratio of infectiousness of 1 new infected person two weeks spread to 4.7 other people in the 14 day infection period of the disease. If this exponential increase in spread continues, in two weeks the 1,755 persons will spread the disease to :

8,415 persons in the first week in January, 2022.

Monday the positives reported in the County was 1,400. with the 395 persons infected December with covid spreading the disease to 3.5 persons. The illness omicron variant or the old covid is not spreading, it is coming back stronger and more fierce than it was in the January of this year.

The 1,755 poor positives is the second straight day on Tuesday that Westchester set a record

