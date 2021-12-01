Demonstration at Abortion Clinic in White Plains Saturday. Three arrested Police Report.

Hits: 6

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From White Plains Police. December 1, 2021:

An abortion clinic in White Plains was the subject of a demonstration Saturday afternoon.

Commissioner of Public Safety David Chong in a statement described what happened.

” It was not an “attack” but a demonstration of around 20-25 people. Most of the demonstrators stayed on the sidewalk.

Three people made entry into the medical facilities and after 3 warnings were arrested for criminal trespass, they were issued Desk Appearance tickets because that’s what the law allows for trespass.

No injuries reported by police or demonstrators.This happened between 130 pm-330 pm.”

Demonstrations like this have occurred regularly at the clinic for sometime.